Renton man dies in Bellevue crash
Sunday at 8:23 p.m., Bellevue Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on the 15400 block of Lake Hills Boulevard. When officers arrived, they located a 2016 Ducati motorcycle in the roadway and a man on the ground.
