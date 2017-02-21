If you own property, your tax bill is on the way. Here's what you need to know about it

The King County Assessor has announced that this year's property-tax bills started going out today. Recent elections have added new taxes, as you are probably well aware, and so here's what the Assessor's Office wants you to be aware of - plus a few myths to debunk, and an exemption that some are eligible for: King County Treasury began sending out the annual property-tax bills on February 14. King County collects property taxes on behalf of the state, the county, cities, and taxing districts , and distributes the revenue to these local governments.

