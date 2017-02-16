Heavy rains bring landslides, floodin...

Heavy rains bring landslides, flooding to Washington state

1 hr ago

After a week of snow and heavy rains, landslides were covering roads around Seattle Thursday while in Spokane County a state of emergency was declared for flooding and washed out roadways. The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 were closed early Thursday after a mudslide covered the road east of Seattle in Issaquah.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at February 16 at 4:45PM PST

Renton, WA

