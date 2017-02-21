Government shutdown, broken friendships in dispute over Black Diamond development
Our whole whole region is growing, but no place has plans to grow faster than Black Diamond, a tiny town in southeast King County. There are no freeways out there, no light rail stops and it's about to become home to what may be the largest development in the county's history.
