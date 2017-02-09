Family of five move into a disused Sc...

Family of five move into a disused School Bus

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Every day's a school day for these kids! Family of five move into a disused SCHOOL BUS which they bought for $3,000 and converted into their home Brian Sullivan, 29, and his wife Starla, 26, bought the bus for $2,800 and then spent $30,000 renovating it They pay $500 a month to live in the bus in Renton, Washington, a third of what they were paying previously A family of five are living in an old school bus because they were fed up of paying an extortionate amount of money on rent each month. Brian Sullivan, 29, and his wife Starla, 26, bought the bus for $2,800 and after spending $30,000 renovating it, they are now living in it with their three children, Charlie, three, Henry, two and three-month-old Lincoln.

