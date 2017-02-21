Death Notices, Feb. 26, 2017

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grand Mesa Southern Baptist Church in Cedaredge, followed by a reception and dinner. Survivors include his wife, Alice; three sons, Wayne, Scott and Larry; three daughters, Connie Bray, Mary Ann Rathburn and Shellee Starr; one sister, Florence Shogren; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.