Death Notices, Feb. 26, 2017
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grand Mesa Southern Baptist Church in Cedaredge, followed by a reception and dinner. Survivors include his wife, Alice; three sons, Wayne, Scott and Larry; three daughters, Connie Bray, Mary Ann Rathburn and Shellee Starr; one sister, Florence Shogren; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|zipperhead
|16
|Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans...
|Sep '16
|Jan
|1
|Sexting buddies (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Ablead
|7
|Does Anyone Know Jonathan Reinhard (His Wife I... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Richard
|1
|Text buddy 21 and older (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jtb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC