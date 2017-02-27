Adding Multimedia Ikea Opens New and Updated Seattle-Area Store in...

Adding Multimedia Ikea Opens New and ...

Wednesday Feb 22

The 399,000-square-foot new IKEA Renton is located on the 29-acre IKEA parcel near State Highway 167, approximately 11 miles southeast of downtown Seattle. The new Renton store employs approximately 425 coworkers and features 10,000 exclusively-designed items, a 600-seat IKEA Restaurant, 43 inspirational room settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children's play area and will have approximately 1,600 parking spaces with five electric vehicle charging stations.

