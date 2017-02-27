Adding Multimedia Ikea Opens New and Updated Seattle-Area Store in...
The 399,000-square-foot new IKEA Renton is located on the 29-acre IKEA parcel near State Highway 167, approximately 11 miles southeast of downtown Seattle. The new Renton store employs approximately 425 coworkers and features 10,000 exclusively-designed items, a 600-seat IKEA Restaurant, 43 inspirational room settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children's play area and will have approximately 1,600 parking spaces with five electric vehicle charging stations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|zipperhead
|16
|Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans...
|Sep '16
|Jan
|1
|Sexting buddies (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Ablead
|7
|Does Anyone Know Jonathan Reinhard (His Wife I... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Richard
|1
|Text buddy 21 and older (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jtb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC