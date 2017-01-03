UPDATE 3-Boeing's 2016 orders lowest since 2010, deliveries hit target
Boeing on Friday said it delivered 748 jetliners last year and booked net orders for 668 aircraft worth about $94 billion at list prices. Boeing had predicted orders would roughly match deliveries, which it forecast at between 745 and 750 planes.
