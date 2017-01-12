Seattle nurses have to fight through long shifts, longer commutes
The Seattle area is getting more expensive. People are finding new ways to adapt, like moving farther away for affordable housing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|zipperhead
|16
|Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans...
|Sep '16
|Jan
|1
|Sexting buddies (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Ablead
|7
|Does Anyone Know Jonathan Reinhard (His Wife I... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Richard
|1
|Text buddy 21 and older (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jtb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC