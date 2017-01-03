King County Metro Program Reserves Carpool Spaces at Park-and-Rides

Morning commuters traveling from the suburbs and areas that lack frequent transit service will soon have a new incentive to carpool to area park-and-rides and catch the bus. Starting February 1, King County Metro Transit will reserve parking spaces at area park-and-rides until 8:30 a.m. each morning for groups of two or more riders who regularly ride the bus, or use park-and-rides to meet a vanpool or other carpool.

