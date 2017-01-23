Indian Budget Airline to Buy 200 Boeing Jets

A Boeing 737 MAX airplane is shown parked before an employee-only rollout event in Renton, Washington, Dec. 8, 2015. India's low-cost airline SpiceJet plans to buy up to 205 next-generation Boeing planes worth $22 billion in a major deal to expand Indian budget airline SpiceJet will buy up to 205 Boeing planes worth $22 billion - one of the biggest deals in India's booming airline industry, the two companies announced Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.