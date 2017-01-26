First Financial Northwest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share
First Financial Northwest, Inc. , the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on March 24, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2017.
