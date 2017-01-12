Deadline for South King County Small Grant Applications extended

The deadline for a small grant application for minor capital improvements or programs to encourage bicycling, walking, or transit use in South King County has been extended to Jan. 31, 2017. Eligible projects must be within the cities of Burien, Federal Way, Kent, Renton, SeaTac, or Tukwila and may be proposed by cities, businesses, community organizations, schools, or neighborhood groups.

