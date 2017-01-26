Craig Stein Beverage acquiring Click,...

Craig Stein Beverage acquiring Click, merging with Odom Corporation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

Clark County-based Craig Stein Beverage is slated to buy a competing beer and wine distributor before merging with another, forming a new "powerhouse in the Pacific Northwest," the company said in a statement. The company, which also goes by the name CSB, will merge with Bellevue-based distributor The Odom Corporation to form Northwest Beverages, LLC. The new entity will be equally owned and represent wines, spirits and beers from the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Renton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Dustin Davidson Nov '16 Woww2 1
Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) Oct '16 zipperhead 16
News Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans... Sep '16 Jan 1
Sexting buddies (Aug '14) Aug '16 Ablead 7
Does Anyone Know Jonathan Reinhard (His Wife I... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Richard 1
Text buddy 21 and older (Jun '16) Jul '16 Jtb 2
See all Renton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Renton Forum Now

Renton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Renton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Renton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,021 • Total comments across all topics: 278,282,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC