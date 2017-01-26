Craig Stein Beverage acquiring Click, merging with Odom Corporation
Clark County-based Craig Stein Beverage is slated to buy a competing beer and wine distributor before merging with another, forming a new "powerhouse in the Pacific Northwest," the company said in a statement. The company, which also goes by the name CSB, will merge with Bellevue-based distributor The Odom Corporation to form Northwest Beverages, LLC. The new entity will be equally owned and represent wines, spirits and beers from the region.
