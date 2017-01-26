Craig Stein Beverage acquiring Click, merging with Odom Corporation

Clark County-based Craig Stein Beverage is slated to buy a competing beer and wine distributor before merging with another, forming a new "powerhouse in the Pacific Northwest," the company said in a statement. The company, which also goes by the name CSB, will merge with Bellevue-based distributor The Odom Corporation to form Northwest Beverages, LLC. The new entity will be equally owned and represent wines, spirits and beers from the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.