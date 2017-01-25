Council Roundup: Briefing on I-405
On Monday evening during an extended study session, the City Council was presented with an update by Washington State Department of Transportation staff on Interstate 405 express toll lanes and upcoming improvements. According to the agency, the new lanes have improved reliability and reduced travel times along the busy corridor.
