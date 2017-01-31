Boeing Dreamliner turns into rainmaker, sending shares soaring

Boeing shares reached an all-time high as the 787 Dreamliner emerged from a decade of losses to help the company post rising profit and weather a turbulent market for wide-body jetliners. The world's largest planemaker is counting on the marquee carbon-fibre jet and higher output of its single-aisle 737, a workhorse with discount airlines, to bolster results this year.

