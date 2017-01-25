Boeing CEO says Trump good for business, despite barbs
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Wednesday he was encouraged by President Trump's personal engagement on business issues, despite criticizing the cost of planes. Boeing CEO says Trump good for business, despite barbs Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Wednesday he was encouraged by President Trump's personal engagement on business issues, despite criticizing the cost of planes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|zipperhead
|16
|Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans...
|Sep '16
|Jan
|1
|Sexting buddies (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Ablead
|7
|Does Anyone Know Jonathan Reinhard (His Wife I... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Richard
|1
|Text buddy 21 and older (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jtb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC