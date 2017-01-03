Battle Ground superintendent to retire at end of school year
Battle Ground Public Schools Superintendent Mark Hottowe will retire at the end of the school year, the district announced Tuesday. Hottowe, who was appointed superintendent in 2014, will be succeeded by Mark Ross, Battle Ground's assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.
