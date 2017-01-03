Two Canadians honoured by Carnegie commission for heroism
In this March 25, 2015, file photo, Jon Meis of Renton, Wash., right, is presented by Medal of Honor recipient Medal of Honor recipient Patrick Brady, with a Citizen Service Before Self Honors during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. On June 5, 2014, Meis disarmed and subdued a shooter on the campus of Seattle Pacific University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|zipperhead
|16
|Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans...
|Sep '16
|Jan
|1
|Sexting buddies (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Ablead
|7
|Does Anyone Know Jonathan Reinhard (His Wife I... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Richard
|1
|Text buddy 21 and older (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jtb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC