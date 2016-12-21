School pupils targeted by cranky owl
Pupils at Liberty High School in Renton, Washington, are ducking for cover during PE after an owl moved into the area where they train. At least one girl has been treated in hospital for cuts to her scalp, after being attacked by the owl during a training run.
