School pupils targeted by cranky owl

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: The First Post

Pupils at Liberty High School in Renton, Washington, are ducking for cover during PE after an owl moved into the area where they train. At least one girl has been treated in hospital for cuts to her scalp, after being attacked by the owl during a training run.

