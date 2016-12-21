Judge won't reject statements by susp...

Judge won't reject statements by suspect in trooper assault

Wednesday Dec 14

A judge has refused to throw out statements allegedly made to authorities by a Washington state man accused of trying to kill a Highway Patrol trooper in South Dakota. The Rapid City Journal reports that attorneys for 34-year-old Donald Willingham, of Renton, Washington, unsuccessfully argued that the statements were obtained illegally.

Renton, WA

