Investigators probing slayings of Green River killer Gary Ridgway look to Canada for closure

Green River Killer Gary Ridgway stands to be escorted out following his arraignment on charges of murder in the 1982 death of Rebecca "Becky" Marrero, Friday, Feb. 18, 2011, at the King County Regional Justice Center in Kent., Wash. Authorities hope a facial reconstruction of a girl who was slain by a Seattle-area serial killer will help identify the victim, who tests show may have spent time in several Canadian provinces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.