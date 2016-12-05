Applications for South King County Sm...

Applications for South King County Small Grants now being accepted

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: The SeaTac Blog

Small grant applications are now being accepted, to be submitted on or before Jan. 20, for small capital projects that encourage active transportation or transit use to contribute to the reduction of air pollution, traffic congestion, and fuel consumption in South King County. Eligible projects must be within the cities of Burien, Federal Way, Kent, Renton, SeaTac, or Tukwila and may be proposed by cities, businesses, community organizations, schools, or neighborhood groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The SeaTac Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Renton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Dustin Davidson Nov '16 Woww2 1
Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) Oct '16 zipperhead 16
News Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans... Sep '16 Jan 1
Sexting buddies (Aug '14) Aug '16 Ablead 7
Does Anyone Know Jonathan Reinhard (His Wife I... Jul '16 Richard 1
Text buddy 21 and older Jul '16 Jtb 2
See all Renton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Renton Forum Now

Renton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Renton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Renton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,381

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC