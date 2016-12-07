$69 fares to Europe: Coming soon to t...

$69 fares to Europe: Coming soon to two small Northeast airports?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: USA Today

And Newburgh is not the only smaller, "secondary" Northeastern airport in line for a similar bonanza of European flights. A similar schedule of trans-Atlantic flights are likely on the way for one of three New England airports from a list that includes Portsmouth, N.H., Providence, R.I. and Hartford, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Renton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Dustin Davidson Nov '16 Woww2 1
Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) Oct '16 zipperhead 16
News Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans... Sep '16 Jan 1
Sexting buddies (Aug '14) Aug '16 Ablead 7
Does Anyone Know Jonathan Reinhard (His Wife I... Jul '16 Richard 1
Text buddy 21 and older Jul '16 Jtb 2
See all Renton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Renton Forum Now

Renton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Renton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Renton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,370

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC