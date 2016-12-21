1 shot on Metro Transit bus in Seattle suburb
Authorities say a King County Metro Transit bus passenger was shot and one person was taken into custody in the Seattle suburb of Renton. King County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Cindi West says the 27-year-old man was in critical condition Tuesday night at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|zipperhead
|16
|Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans...
|Sep '16
|Jan
|1
|Sexting buddies (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Ablead
|7
|Does Anyone Know Jonathan Reinhard (His Wife I...
|Jul '16
|Richard
|1
|Text buddy 21 and older
|Jul '16
|Jtb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC