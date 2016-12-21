Education panelists offer their visio...

Education panelists offer their vision for state's schools

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Seattle Times

In a sometimes fiery discussion Wednesday at Town Hall Seattle, seven educators, policymakers and education advocates shared successes they've seen and ended by offering their vision for what a perfect education system would look like in 2022. In-between, there was some back-and-forth with the audience around funding issues, along with discussion on everything from teacher pay to the need for more social and emotional support for students.

