Emotional final commencement held at ...

Emotional final commencement held at St. Joseph's College Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
May 7, 2017 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

St. Joseph's College will suspend operations at the end of the spring semester. RENSSELAER, Ind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rensselaer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Problem in Rensselaer (Sep '10) Apr '17 Anonymous 4
investigate the murder of walker f.gilmore now! Apr '17 The Watchman 1
Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 anyname 7
News Delphi land owner has April 3 court date Mar '17 Could not resist 4
News Three arrested on armed robbery charges (Mar '08) Nov '16 Shhh 19
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10) Aug '15 CorruptionKiller 35
female with initals C.B. gave birth to twins (Oct '14) Oct '14 needing informati... 1
See all Rensselaer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rensselaer Forum Now

Rensselaer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rensselaer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Rensselaer, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,868 • Total comments across all topics: 281,819,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC