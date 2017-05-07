Emotional final commencement held at St. Joseph's College Sunday
St. Joseph's College will suspend operations at the end of the spring semester. RENSSELAER, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rensselaer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Problem in Rensselaer (Sep '10)
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|4
|investigate the murder of walker f.gilmore now!
|Apr '17
|The Watchman
|1
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|anyname
|7
|Delphi land owner has April 3 court date
|Mar '17
|Could not resist
|4
|Three arrested on armed robbery charges (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Shhh
|19
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Aug '15
|CorruptionKiller
|35
|female with initals C.B. gave birth to twins (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|needing informati...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rensselaer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC