Man Tears Up When Stepdaughter Asks Him To Adopt Her
When Vincent VonTobel turned 39 in February, his 17-year-old stepdaughter, Sarah Leonard, gave him the gift of a lifetime: a pen and adoption papers. Vincent, a mechanical engineer in Rensselaer, Indiana, has been with Sarah's mom, Jessica, for 15 years.
