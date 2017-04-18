Man Tears Up When Stepdaughter Asks H...

Man Tears Up When Stepdaughter Asks Him To Adopt Her

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Switched

When Vincent VonTobel turned 39 in February, his 17-year-old stepdaughter, Sarah Leonard, gave him the gift of a lifetime: a pen and adoption papers. Vincent, a mechanical engineer in Rensselaer, Indiana, has been with Sarah's mom, Jessica, for 15 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rensselaer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Problem in Rensselaer (Sep '10) Thu Anonymous 4
investigate the murder of walker f.gilmore now! Thu The Watchman 1
Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10) Mar 29 anyname 7
News Delphi land owner has April 3 court date Mar 26 Could not resist 4
News Three arrested on armed robbery charges (Mar '08) Nov '16 Shhh 19
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10) Aug '15 CorruptionKiller 35
female with initals C.B. gave birth to twins (Oct '14) Oct '14 needing informati... 1
See all Rensselaer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rensselaer Forum Now

Rensselaer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rensselaer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rensselaer, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,905 • Total comments across all topics: 280,482,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC