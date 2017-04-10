Indiana man surprised with adoption p...

Indiana man surprised with adoption papers for birthday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Daily Mail

Special present: Heartwarming moment an Indiana man, 39, breaks down in tears when his soon-to-be daughter, 17, surprises him with adoption papers for his birthday Vincent VonTobel from Rensselaer, has looked after stepdaughter Sarah, 17, for 15 years, since he met her mom Jessica 15 years ago. Vincent VonTobel, 39, from Rensselaer, Indiana, was surprised with adoption papers for his birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rensselaer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10) Mar 29 anyname 7
News Delphi land owner has April 3 court date Mar 26 Could not resist 6
News Three arrested on armed robbery charges (Mar '08) Nov '16 Shhh 19
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10) Aug '15 CorruptionKiller 35
female with initals C.B. gave birth to twins (Oct '14) Oct '14 needing informati... 1
monica bailey Gilbert (Jan '09) Mar '14 damn 84
Info on John wulitich urgent (Feb '14) Feb '14 Big daddy 1
See all Rensselaer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rensselaer Forum Now

Rensselaer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rensselaer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Rensselaer, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,009 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC