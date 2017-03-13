Saint Joseph's College students forced to transfer
Questions remain after a 127-year-old Catholic institution in Rensselaer, Ind. made an abrupt decision to close its doors after graduation in May. Saint Joseph's College broke the news in early February, much to the surprise of parents, students, teachers and alumni.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rensselaer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three arrested on armed robbery charges (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Shhh
|19
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Aug '15
|CorruptionKiller
|35
|female with initals C.B. gave birth to twins (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|needing informati...
|1
|monica bailey Gilbert (Jan '09)
|Mar '14
|damn
|84
|Info on John wulitich urgent (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Big daddy
|1
|area churches (May '13)
|May '13
|seeking guidance
|1
|Gas bill!! (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|all4america
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rensselaer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC