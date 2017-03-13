Saint Joseph's College students force...

Saint Joseph's College students forced to transfer

Questions remain after a 127-year-old Catholic institution in Rensselaer, Ind. made an abrupt decision to close its doors after graduation in May. Saint Joseph's College broke the news in early February, much to the surprise of parents, students, teachers and alumni.

