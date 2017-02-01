Photo shows St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Indiana, on Jan. 26, 2017.
News 18 found out that some alumni and students will have the option to attend mass at the school's chapel during Thursday's meeting, starting at 4 p.m. Some students have even made t-shirts that say #SAVEJOE as a way to help raise money for the school. According to a letter sent out a week ago by the school's President Robert Pastoor, the college needs commitments of $20 million before June 1st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Rensselaer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three arrested on armed robbery charges (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Shhh
|19
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Aug '15
|CorruptionKiller
|35
|female with initals C.B. gave birth to twins (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|needing informati...
|1
|monica bailey Gilbert (Jan '09)
|Mar '14
|damn
|84
|Info on John wulitich urgent (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Big daddy
|1
|area churches (May '13)
|May '13
|seeking guidance
|1
|Gas bill!! (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|all4america
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rensselaer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC