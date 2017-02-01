Photo shows St. Joseph's College in R...

Photo shows St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Indiana, on Jan. 26, 2017.

News 18 found out that some alumni and students will have the option to attend mass at the school's chapel during Thursday's meeting, starting at 4 p.m. Some students have even made t-shirts that say #SAVEJOE as a way to help raise money for the school. According to a letter sent out a week ago by the school's President Robert Pastoor, the college needs commitments of $20 million before June 1st.

