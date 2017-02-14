Lewis University offers support to St. Joseph's College students
Lewis University announced nit would help student who will be affected by the closing of St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Ind. at the end of the 2016-17 academic year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rensselaer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three arrested on armed robbery charges (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Shhh
|19
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Aug '15
|CorruptionKiller
|35
|female with initals C.B. gave birth to twins (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|needing informati...
|1
|monica bailey Gilbert (Jan '09)
|Mar '14
|damn
|84
|Info on John wulitich urgent (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Big daddy
|1
|area churches (May '13)
|May '13
|seeking guidance
|1
|Gas bill!! (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|all4america
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rensselaer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC