Lewis Offers Support to St. Joseph's College Students

The Lewis University community is saddened by the news that St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Indiana will suspend operations at the end of the 2016-17 academic year. As a fellow Catholic university and partner in the Great Lakes Valley Athletic Conference, we have great respect for the long, proud tradition and history of St. Joseph's College.

