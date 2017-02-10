Lewis Offers Support to St. Joseph's College Students
The Lewis University community is saddened by the news that St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Indiana will suspend operations at the end of the 2016-17 academic year. As a fellow Catholic university and partner in the Great Lakes Valley Athletic Conference, we have great respect for the long, proud tradition and history of St. Joseph's College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Rensselaer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three arrested on armed robbery charges (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Shhh
|19
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Aug '15
|CorruptionKiller
|35
|female with initals C.B. gave birth to twins (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|needing informati...
|1
|monica bailey Gilbert (Jan '09)
|Mar '14
|damn
|84
|Info on John wulitich urgent (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Big daddy
|1
|area churches (May '13)
|May '13
|seeking guidance
|1
|Gas bill!! (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|all4america
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rensselaer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC