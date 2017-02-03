Sleepy Driver Causes Northbound Lane Of I-65 To Close For Three Hours

Today at approximately 1:10 p.m. on I-65 NB about four miles south of SR 38/168 exit, the driver of a semi apparently fell asleep causing the crash that has shut down the interstate for about three hours. Trooper Ben Rector reports that a green 2007 Freightliner owned by Nationwide Truck Brokers out of Grand Rapids, MI and was driven by 50-year-old Tim E. Wright, of Zion, IL was loaded with bottled water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.