RCSC teacher to attend inauguration
Rensselaer Central Schools Corporation teacher Stephanie Davisson is attending the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump today. Davisson may attempt to broadcast her view of the crowds and ceremonies live on her Facebook page, and she plans to give presentations on what she sees for Rensselaer students on Monday.
