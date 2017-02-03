RCSC teacher to attend inauguration

RCSC teacher to attend inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Progress

Rensselaer Central Schools Corporation teacher Stephanie Davisson is attending the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump today. Davisson may attempt to broadcast her view of the crowds and ceremonies live on her Facebook page, and she plans to give presentations on what she sees for Rensselaer students on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rensselaer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three arrested on armed robbery charges (Mar '08) Nov '16 Shhh 19
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10) Aug '15 CorruptionKiller 35
female with initals C.B. gave birth to twins (Oct '14) Oct '14 needing informati... 1
monica bailey Gilbert (Jan '09) Mar '14 damn 84
Info on John wulitich urgent (Feb '14) Feb '14 Big daddy 1
area churches (May '13) May '13 seeking guidance 1
Gas bill!! (Apr '13) Apr '13 all4america 1
See all Rensselaer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rensselaer Forum Now

Rensselaer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rensselaer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rensselaer, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,359 • Total comments across all topics: 278,553,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC