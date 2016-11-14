2 from Jasper Co. facing drug-related...

2 from Jasper Co. facing drug-related charges

Nov 14, 2016 Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

Two people from Rensselaer have been arrested after police say they located meth and remnants of an old lab on the property where they were staying. Acting on a tip, authorities took a search warrant to 311 S. Van Rensselaer St., in Rensselaer, on Thursday, Nov. 10, around 3:30 p.m. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says it's the residence of William Spaulding, 43, and Jennifer Marner, 36. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, the search uncovered methamphetamine, precursors used in manufacturing meth, a loaded .380 pistol with various ammunition and other paraphernalia used in smoking meth.

