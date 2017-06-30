Vietnam Veteran spending summer raising $100,000 for disabled Nevada veterans
A local Vietnam veterans spends his summers sitting outside in the hot sun, raising tens of thousands of dollars for disabled Nevada veterans and various veteran organizations across the region. "Almost 20 years ago, somebody helped me out," says Veteran Frank Greenwood.
