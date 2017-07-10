Soldiers with the 485th Military Poli...

Soldiers with the 485th Military Police Company Returns to Reno

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: KTVN Reno

First Sergeant Elbie Doege, 485th Military Police Company, Nevada National Guard, front right, embraces Col. Eric Wishart, deputy chief of staff for logistics, Nevada National Guard Some of the special moments were caught on camera from the Nevada National Guard including one of Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two arrested in Nevada for AV mana s murder (Oct '08) Jul 4 Sister 13
News Murder victim's body found (Feb '07) Jul 3 Kittykrist 59
News 'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10) Jul 1 op greylord 18
African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14) Jun 27 LiveLoveProsper 16
Reno/Sparks Carwash Jun 26 WashinCarz 1
jeremy fletcher from ohio Jun 24 Brett 2
Carmella Chandler (Jul '09) Jun 21 Steven Chandler 28
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,833 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC