Soldiers with the 485th Military Police Company Returns to Reno
First Sergeant Elbie Doege, 485th Military Police Company, Nevada National Guard, front right, embraces Col. Eric Wishart, deputy chief of staff for logistics, Nevada National Guard Some of the special moments were caught on camera from the Nevada National Guard including one of Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arrested in Nevada for AV mana s murder (Oct '08)
|Jul 4
|Sister
|13
|Murder victim's body found (Feb '07)
|Jul 3
|Kittykrist
|59
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jul 1
|op greylord
|18
|African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14)
|Jun 27
|LiveLoveProsper
|16
|Reno/Sparks Carwash
|Jun 26
|WashinCarz
|1
|jeremy fletcher from ohio
|Jun 24
|Brett
|2
|Carmella Chandler (Jul '09)
|Jun 21
|Steven Chandler
|28
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC