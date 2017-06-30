Reno's Biggest Little Pollinator Garden Selected as RSAR's Build A Better Block Project Winner
The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORSA has announced that the "Biggest Little Pollinator Garden" by Nevada Bugs and Butterflies in partnership with the University of Nevada, Reno, was selected as the 2017 "REALTORSA Build A Better Block" project.
