Player rescued from Lake Tahoe emerges from coma

The San Jose Earthquakes say Matheus Silva has emerged from a coma, two days after the Brazilian defender was rescued from Lake Tahoe. Silva, who was playing this season for Reno 1868 FC, struggled while swimming at a Fourth of July gathering.

