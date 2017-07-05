Placer County Crews Join Wildfire Containment Effort North of Reno
Firefighters from Roseville and officials from the South Placer Office of Emergency Services were sent to Nevada to help with the effort to contain a large wildfire burning north of Reno. Officials say the fire burning near the town of Spanish Springs has grown to 25,000 acres since it began Monday afternoon.
