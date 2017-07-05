Placer County Crews Join Wildfire Con...

Placer County Crews Join Wildfire Containment Effort North of Reno

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Firefighters from Roseville and officials from the South Placer Office of Emergency Services were sent to Nevada to help with the effort to contain a large wildfire burning north of Reno. Officials say the fire burning near the town of Spanish Springs has grown to 25,000 acres since it began Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two arrested in Nevada for AV mana s murder (Oct '08) Tue Sister 13
News Murder victim's body found (Feb '07) Jul 3 Kittykrist 59
News 'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10) Jul 1 op greylord 18
African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14) Jun 27 LiveLoveProsper 16
Reno/Sparks Carwash Jun 26 WashinCarz 1
jeremy fletcher from ohio Jun 24 Brett 2
Carmella Chandler (Jul '09) Jun 21 Steven Chandler 28
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Washoe County was issued at July 05 at 2:23PM PDT

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC