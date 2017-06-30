LocalReno officers ruled justified in deadly 2015 shooting of suspect

The Washoe County district attorney has ruled that two Reno police officers were justified in the fatal shooting of a suspect back in 2015 . The office of D.A. Chris Hicks released his report on the incident, in which two police officers shot and killed Mathew Grows, who himself shot and seriously wounded two neighbors on Nov. 22, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRNV-TV Reno.