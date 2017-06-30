First Day of Recreational Marijuana Sales in Nevada
"We had a line, probably around 300 to 400 people waiting in line and it just kept growing around our building," said Alexis Jensen, one of the managers for Sierra Wellness. Sierra Wellness was one of the dispensaries that opened their doors at midnight for eager buyers.
