First 2017 West Nile sample in Washoe County confirmed in S. Reno

10 hrs ago Read more: KRNV-TV Reno

The first 2017 sample of West Nile virus in Washoe County has been confirmed, with the sample coming from the South Meadows neighborhood, according to a press release. Washoe County Health District spokesman Phil Ulibarri said health officials will be fogging the South Meadows neighborhood in the morning of Thursday, July 6. "Because of the heavy precipitation this winter and the prolonged heatwave over the past couple of weeks, it is not surprising that we are seeing West Nile Virus in the area," Ulibarri said in his statement.

