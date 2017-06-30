First 2017 West Nile sample in Washoe County confirmed in S. Reno
The first 2017 sample of West Nile virus in Washoe County has been confirmed, with the sample coming from the South Meadows neighborhood, according to a press release. Washoe County Health District spokesman Phil Ulibarri said health officials will be fogging the South Meadows neighborhood in the morning of Thursday, July 6. "Because of the heavy precipitation this winter and the prolonged heatwave over the past couple of weeks, it is not surprising that we are seeing West Nile Virus in the area," Ulibarri said in his statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRNV-TV Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arrested in Nevada for AV mana s murder (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Sister
|13
|Murder victim's body found (Feb '07)
|Jul 3
|Kittykrist
|59
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jul 1
|op greylord
|18
|African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14)
|Jun 27
|LiveLoveProsper
|16
|Reno/Sparks Carwash
|Jun 26
|WashinCarz
|1
|jeremy fletcher from ohio
|Jun 24
|Brett
|2
|Carmella Chandler (Jul '09)
|Jun 21
|Steven Chandler
|28
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC