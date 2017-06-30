Fire forces hundreds of evacuations near Colorado ski resort

Crews work to protect a home site as they battle a wildfire along Pyramid Highway, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, near Reno, Nev. A day after beating back flames to prevent damage to dozens of rural homes, fire officials on Wednesday advised more residents to evacuate with their animals ahead of one of several blazes sweeping across hot, dry northern Nevada rangelands.

