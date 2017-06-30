Editor's Note

Driving around Reno over Fourth of July weekend - including that random work day shoved into the middle there - you might have noticed the long lines of people standing outside, waiting, as if to ride a fantastic roller coaster, or get a book signed by a famous author, or attend the world's most confusing nightclub. You might have wondered: What are all these people actually waiting for? A handful of local dispensaries were allowed to start selling recreational marijuana as of midnight the morning of July 1. People showed up in droves, many of them from out of state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.