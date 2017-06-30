Court overturns death sentence in 1982 Nevada killing

A federal appeals court has overturned the death sentence of a 65-year-old Nevada prison inmate who killed a Reno used car salesman in 1982, just months after killing his girlfriend in the Seattle area. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Tracy Petrocelli's murder and robbery convictions for shooting James Wilson.

