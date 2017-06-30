Woman who stalked Trump Hotel big jailed for evading psych test
Pey Lim who is charged with stalking Eric Danzinger, CEO of the Trump Hotel Collection, finds herself back in jail after refusing to take a court-ordered psychiatric exam. A woman charged with stalking a Trump Organization executive was thrown back in jail Friday for failing to take her court-ordered psychiatric exam.
