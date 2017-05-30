Washoe County Says Trail Reopened After Most of Poison Hemlock Removed

Update: Washoe County Parks says the potentially dangerous plant was removed where it was thickest and the trail has reopened, but they still want people to be cautious of flood damage to the trail. Between a walking path and the Truckee River, a hiking trail at Dorostkar Park has been closed due to flood damage, but recently, a new threat has emerged as well.

