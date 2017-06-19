Washoe County Medical Examiner Identifies Victims in Stead Shooting
The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two people killed north of Reno near Stead Blvd. early Monday morning. Police say the shooter was still on scene when police arrived, and that that person is cooperating with the investigation.
