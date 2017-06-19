Washoe County Medical Examiner Identi...

Washoe County Medical Examiner Identifies Victims in Stead Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two people killed north of Reno near Stead Blvd. early Monday morning. Police say the shooter was still on scene when police arrived, and that that person is cooperating with the investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A surprise heavy cooling temperatures are comin... 23 hr Local 1
Rain and snow from June to October are likely Jun 12 Local 1
Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar... Jun 10 Local 1
Rain and snow in June are possibilities Jun 6 Local 1
News 'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10) Jun 1 Shadylane127 16
Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor May 27 Local 2
Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an... May 27 Local 2
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,476 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC